Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Video and Photos: Salman Khan celebrates his 58th birthday with family, friends; actor cuts cake with niece

    Salman Khan turns 58: The Tiger star celebrated his birthdays with Bobby Deol, Lulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan, and Arhaan Khan, as well as relatives and friends. Salman and his niece joyously cut the cake together.

    Video and Photos: Salman Khan celebrates his 58th birthday with family, friends; actor cuts cake with niece RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 7:38 AM IST

    Salman Khan celebrated his 58th birthday today (December 27). The star was showered with greetings and love from his fans and the Bollywood community. This day is made much more memorable because it falls on the birthday of his niece, Ayat, daughter of Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma. Salman and his niece joyfully cut the cake together in a beautiful celebration, surrounded by the love of friends and family.

    Salman Khan celebrates his birthday by sharing a cake with his niece Ayat.
    Salman Khan celebrated his 58th birthday by cutting a cake with his niece Ayat, who shares the same birthdate. Insider footage from the party have gone viral, showing the actor celebrating in his birthday with intimate friends and family.

    Also Read: Salman Khan's Net Worth: Car collection, properties, income, and more

    Lulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan, Arhaan Khan, Helen, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, Bobby Deol, and others attended the occasion. The birthday event was a star-studded extravaganza that gave fans an exhilarating insight inside Salman Khan's unforgettable and emotional celebration.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

    Bobby Deol attended the party and shared photos of the festivities on his Instagram. Sharing photos from the night, one shows him kissing the birthday kid on the cheek, while another shows hands on Tiger 3 actor's shoulder as they pose for the cameras.

    Also Read: Salman Khan turns 58: 6 films that grossed over Rs 200 crore

    The cute post is captioned, "Mamu I love you." The Animal star continued spreading the love with a heartfelt pic on his Instagram stories. Check out the moments:

    CComposer Sajid, fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, and others were also present at the huge event, photographing moments with Salman Khan.

    Salman Khan returned from Delhi to Mumbai earlier today, ready to enter into the birthday festivities. 

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 7:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Devara-Part 1': Nandamuri Kalyan Ram gives major update on Jr NTR-starrer release date, details here RKK

    'Devara-Part 1': Nandamuri Kalyan Ram reveals digital rights of Jr NTR-starrer is with THIS OTT platform

    Did you know Abhishek Bachchan penned script for debut film? Amitabh Bachchan rejected by saying, 'Get out' RKK

    Did you know Abhishek Bachchan penned script for debut film? Amitabh Bachchan rejected by saying, 'Get out'

    'Kochadaiiyaan' loan dispute: Actress Latha Rajnikanth granted bail by Karnataka High Court vkp

    ‘Kochadaiiyaan' loan dispute: Actress Latha Rajnikanth granted bail by Karnataka High Court

    Kanye West along with other names written on Israel missiles, here's who took credit for the act RKK

    Kanye West along with other names written on Israel missiles, here's who took credit for the act

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan teases Ishan Kishan for being clueless about his 'Lakshya' role RKK

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan teases Ishan Kishan for being clueless about his 'Lakshya' role

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan turns 58: 7 best action-movies of the actor ATG

    Salman Khan turns 58: 7 best action-movies of the actor

    Salman Khan turns 58: 6 films that grossed over Rs 200 crore RKK EAI

    Salman Khan turns 58: 6 films that grossed over Rs 200 crore

    Salman Khan's Net Worth: Car collection, properties, income, and more RBA

    Salman Khan's Net Worth: Car collection, properties, income, and more

    Daily Horoscope for December 27, 2023: Good day for Pisces, Aquarius; difficult day for Sagittarius AJR

    Daily Horoscope for December 27, 2023: Good day for Pisces, Aquarius; difficult day for Sagittarius

    Numerology Prediction for December 27, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for December 27, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon