India on Monday banned 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels with a total of 63 million subscribers for spreading fake news, disinformation and Pakistani deep state propaganda on terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

The YouTube channels have been banned on the Union Home Ministry's recommendations.

The banned platforms include YouTube channels of news outlets Dawn, Samaa TV, ARY News, Bol News, Raftar, Geo News and Suno News. YouTube channels of journalists Irshad Bhatti, Asma Shirazi, Umar Cheema and Muneeb Farooq have also been banned. Other handles that have been banned include The Pakistan Reference, Samaa Sports, Uzair Cricket and Razi Naama.

“On the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India has banned the 16 Pakistani YouTube channels including Dawn News, Samaa TV, Ary News, Geo News for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir,” Govt sources said, reported news agency ANI.

According to sources in the government, these YouTube channels have been disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies amid strained ties between the neighbours in the wake of the Pahalgam tragedy, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were shot dead by terrorists.

If one tries to access these channels, they see the following message: "This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order. For more details about government removal requests, please visit the Google Transparency Report (transparencyreport.google.com)."

Govt writes to BBC over Pahalgam attack coverage

The government also rapped BBC for its reportage on the Pahalgam terror attack. In a strongly worded letter to the news agency, the government objected to the usage of the word militants for terrorists who opened fire in the Baisaran valley, killing 26 people and injuring several others. The government will continue to monitor BBC's reportage on the incident.

In an article titled "Pakistan suspends visas for Indians after deadly Kashmir attack," the BBC referred to the terror attack as a "militant attack", prompting the Narendra Modi government to write to the BBC's India head, Jackie Martin.

India has cracked down hard against Pakistan, suspected of having played a key role in the Pahalgam terror attack. New Delhi has suspended the Indus Water Treaty and visa services for Pakistani nationals. Islamabad has responded that it has the right to suspend all bilateral pacts with India, including the Simla Agreement.