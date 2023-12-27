Entertainment

Tiger 3 (2023)

'Tiger 3' grossed Rs 464 crore worldwide, Rs 282.79 crore net, and Rs 339.5 crore gross in India. The film had Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraaan Hashmi in the key roles.

Image credits: Instagram

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, this family drama had Salman Khan in a dual role. The film's global box office collection was Rs 432 crore.

Image credits: IMDb

Kick (2014)

Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Kick' showcased Salman Khan in an action-packed role. The film earned Rs 388.7 crore mark and was a commercial success.

Image credits: IMBd

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

This action thriller, also directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was a sequel to 'Ek Tha Tiger'. It grossed over Rs 300 crore at the box office.

Image credits: IMDb

Sultan (2016)

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this sports drama featured Salman Khan as a wrestler. The movie crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India and was a massive hit.

Image credits: IMDb

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this sports drama featured Salman Khan and crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India and was a massive hit.

Image credits: IMBd

Salman Khan turns 58: 6 films that grossed over Rs 200 crore

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One