Salman Khan turns 58: 6 films that grossed over Rs 200 crore

Entertainment
'Tiger 3' grossed Rs 464 crore worldwide, Rs 282.79 crore net, and Rs 339.5 crore gross in India. The film had Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraaan Hashmi in the key roles.
Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, this family drama had Salman Khan in a dual role. The film's global box office collection was Rs 432 crore.
Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Kick' showcased Salman Khan in an action-packed role. The film earned Rs 388.7 crore mark and was a commercial success.
This action thriller, also directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was a sequel to 'Ek Tha Tiger'. It grossed over Rs 300 crore at the box office.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this sports drama featured Salman Khan as a wrestler. The movie crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India and was a massive hit.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this sports drama featured Salman Khan and crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India and was a massive hit.