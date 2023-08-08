Video: Alia Bhatt teaches Telugu to her 'Heart of Stone' co-star Gal Gadot-WATCH

Watch: Alia Bhatt can be seen teaching her 'Heart of Stone' co-star Gal Gadot a few Telugu phrases in a new viral video. Their movie will be released on August 11th.

Alia Bhatt will make her Hollywood debut in 'Heart of Stone,' alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. As the picture prepares for a wide release on August 11, the lead cast has been promoting it. In a recent interview, Alia can be seen teaching her co-star Gal Gadot a few words in Telugu. She instantly picked up the lines and delivered them with ease.

The Netflix original series 'Heart of Stone' will air on August 11th. While Alia was pregnant with Raha, the spy thriller was shot in Europe in early 2022.

An unreleased video from the 'Heart of Stone' marketing has gone popular on social media. Alia may be seen reclining next to Gal and Jamie in the aforementioned video, dressed entirely in black. The 'Rocky Aur Rani...' actress can be seen teaching her co-stars a few Telugu phrases.

In the video, Alia is seen teaching them "Andariki Namaskaram." "Meeku muddulu." This translates roughly as "hello everyone." My kisses to everyone." Jamie was mesmerised while Gal managed to recite Andariki Namaskaram.

About Heart of Stone:

'Heart of Stone,' directed by Tom Harper, stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder wrote the script for the film. The cast includes Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, Jon Kortajarena, and Archie Madekwe. Alia has a terrible part in the movie.

Rachel Stone, an intelligence operator, appears to have misplaced her important and deadly asset and is on a quest to recover it in the film.