Video: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna in London meet UK PM Rishi Sunak

Twinkle Khanna raved over educator and writer Sudha Murty while sharing a video from a recent event in London attended by Sudha's son-in-law and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. At the ceremony, Twinkle also posed with the lawmaker. Akshay Kumar, their actor-husband, was also spotted with them.

She captioned the video, "As much as I dislike wearing heels and dressing up, this evening was worth all the damaged toes." @sudha_murthy_official is still my hero, but meeting her son-in-law, the Prime Minister, was quite cool:) @rishisunakmp....Also, listen to @andreabocelliofficial...congratulations @anasuya12 and @theoweo.london."

Twinkle, who recently graduated from the renowned Goldsmiths, University of London with a Masters in Fiction Writing, took to social media to share a video montage of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performing at the ceremony. It also included Twinkle and Akshay posing with Rishi Sunak. They were all dressed formally or semi-formally.

Twinkle Khanna relationship with Sudha Murty

Twinkle interviewed Sudha Murty in 2021 to celebrate the second anniversary of her digital site Tweak India, and the two discussed their lives and choices. During their conversation, Twinkle mentioned that youngsters from wealthy families sometimes feel guilty. She inquired about Sudha's methods for keeping her children grounded.

Sudha had also realised that she couldn’t rely on anybody else except herself. "You are the best friend to yourself and you’re the worst enemy of yourself too," she had said.

Akshay Kumar on the work front:

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has multiple projects in the works. He will next be seen in Mission Raniganj, a film based on the 1989 rescue of trapped miners in the Raniganj Coalfields by Jaswant Gill. The film will be released in theatres on October 6. He also has Welcome 3, which is set to hit theatres on December 20, 2024, a Hindi version of Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru, and the action-thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in which he co-stars with Tiger Shroff.

On the other hand, Twinkle Khanna made her acting debut in 1995 with Barsaat. Before retiring from acting, she appeared in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega in 2001. Twinkle Khanna made her writing debut with Mrs Funnybones in 2015.