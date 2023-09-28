Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna in London meet UK PM Rishi Sunak

    Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna met with UK PM Rishi Sunak in London. The actress-turned-author Twinkle shared a post on social media 

    Video Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna in London meet UK PM Rishi Sunak RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 7:36 AM IST

    Twinkle Khanna raved over educator and writer Sudha Murty while sharing a video from a recent event in London attended by Sudha's son-in-law and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. At the ceremony, Twinkle also posed with the lawmaker. Akshay Kumar, their actor-husband, was also spotted with them. 

    She captioned the video, "As much as I dislike wearing heels and dressing up, this evening was worth all the damaged toes." @sudha_murthy_official is still my hero, but meeting her son-in-law, the Prime Minister, was quite cool:) @rishisunakmp....Also, listen to @andreabocelliofficial...congratulations @anasuya12 and @theoweo.london."

    Also Read: 'Tiger 3', 'The Marvels' set for diwali release; promises double action bonanza for movie lovers

    Twinkle, who recently graduated from the renowned Goldsmiths, University of London with a Masters in Fiction Writing, took to social media to share a video montage of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performing at the ceremony. It also included Twinkle and Akshay posing with Rishi Sunak. They were all dressed formally or semi-formally.

    Twinkle Khanna relationship with Sudha Murty
    Twinkle interviewed Sudha Murty in 2021 to celebrate the second anniversary of her digital site Tweak India, and the two discussed their lives and choices. During their conversation, Twinkle mentioned that youngsters from wealthy families sometimes feel guilty. She inquired about Sudha's methods for keeping her children grounded.

    Sudha had also realised that she couldn’t rely on anybody else except herself. "You are the best friend to yourself and you’re the worst enemy of yourself too," she had said.

    Akshay Kumar on the work front: 
    Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has multiple projects in the works. He will next be seen in Mission Raniganj, a film based on the 1989 rescue of trapped miners in the Raniganj Coalfields by Jaswant Gill. The film will be released in theatres on October 6. He also has Welcome 3, which is set to hit theatres on December 20, 2024, a Hindi version of Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru, and the action-thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in which he co-stars with Tiger Shroff.

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan gives inside information on Salman Khan's Tiger 3, 'Yeh toh teaser hai'

    On the other hand, Twinkle Khanna made her acting debut in 1995 with Barsaat. Before retiring from acting, she appeared in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega in 2001. Twinkle Khanna made her writing debut with Mrs Funnybones in 2015. 

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 7:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan gives inside information on Salman Khan's Tiger 3, 'Yeh toh teaser hai' RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan gives inside information on Salman Khan's Tiger 3, 'Yeh toh teaser hai'

    Tiger 3, The Marvels both set for diwali release; promises double action bonanza for movie lovers ATG EAI

    'Tiger 3', 'The Marvels' set for diwali release; promises double action bonanza for movie lovers

    Shah Rukh Khan Vs Prabhas: King Khan unperturbed by epic clash of 'Dunki', 'Salaar'; here's what he said ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan Vs Prabhas: King Khan unperturbed by epic clash of 'Dunki', 'Salaar'; here's what he said

    Kangana Ranaut papped at Mumbai airport; speaks about her playful hide-and-seek game with paparazzi ATG

    Kangana Ranaut papped at Mumbai airport; speaks about her playful hide-and-seek game with paparazzi

    Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the 'Nightingale of India' ADC

    Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the 'Nightingale of India'

    Recent Stories

    Rockstar to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 7 best films of Ranbir Kapoor ATG

    Rockstar to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 7 best films of Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor birthday: 5 ladies you dint know Ranbir Kapoor dated RKK

    Ranbir Kapoor birthday: Ladies you dint know Ranbir Kapoor dated

    World Heart Day 2023: Unmasking gender disparities in heart disease diagnosis and treatment RBA

    World Heart Day 2023: Unmasking gender disparities in heart disease diagnosis and treatment

    Mouni Roy turns 38: Take a look at actresses' SUPER-SEXY bikini pictures {WATCH}

    Mouni Roy turns 38: Take a look at actresses' SUPER-SEXY bikini pictures {WATCH}

    Daily Horoscope for September 28 2023 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Pisces Gemini Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 28, 2023: Good day for Taurus, difficult day for Gemini & more

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon