Actress Disha Vakani, famed as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has stayed away from the limelight for years. Now 47, her latest photos reveal a noticeably transformed look today online.
Disha Vakani latest viral photos
Disha Vakani became a household name as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Now, her latest viral photos show a drastic transformation, and fans are finding it difficult to recognise the beloved actress today after years away from screens.
Disha Vakani age
Disha Vakani turned 47 and married in 2015. Soon after tying the knot, she gradually stepped away from the acting world and chose to focus on her personal life, staying largely out of the spotlight.
Disha Vakani: Private Family Life
Disha Vakani is now a mother of two and keeps a low profile, focusing on her family life. She rarely appears in public and is mostly seen attending close-knit family functions and private gatherings.
When Disha Vakani left TMKOC
Disha Vakani married in 2015 and went on a maternity break in 2017. Even after nine years, she has not returned to her iconic role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Disha Vakani Career
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah made Disha Vakani a household name, but her journey wasn’t easy. She began with theatre at a young age, inspired by her father, Bhim Vakani, a well-known Gujarati stage artist.
Disha Vakani Films
In her early career, Disha Vakani also appeared in small film roles. She later featured in movies like Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, and Love Story 2050.
