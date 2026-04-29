Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to support wife Katrina Kaif's beauty brand, Kay Beauty. He shared a picture trying the new 'Iced Latte' cheek product from its Jelly Popsicle range, captioning it 'caffeinated for caffeinated me'.

Vicky Kaushal tries Kay Beauty's new product And the latest customer to try this Jelly lip and cheek wand is none other than Katrina's husband and actor Vicky Kaushal. On Wednesday, Vicky took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he could be seen flaunting his "caffeinated cheeks" after the application of the "Iced Latte" cheek product. "caffeinated for caffeinated me. What a wow," he captioned the post. Vicky Kaushal on the work front Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War', which will hit the theatres on January 21, 2027.The project has been mounted on a grand scale and is being billed as Bhansali's most ambitious romantic drama to date.'Love and War' will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.The movie will be the second collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali since the actor's 2007 debut 'Saawariya'. Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. This movie will mark Vicky Kaushal's first project with Bhansali.'Love and War' was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga 'Love & War.' See you at the movies." (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Actor Katrina Kaif has carved a strong identity as a beauty mogul, with her brand Kay Beauty becoming a favourite among makeup lovers. Since its launch in 2019, Kay Beauty has steadily grown in popularity. Recently, the brand added three new shades to its viral Jelly Lip & Cheek Popsicle range, Cotton Candy, Cherry Cola, and Iced Latte, bringing a nostalgic, summer-inspired twist to its collection.And the latest customer to try this Jelly lip and cheek wand is none other than Katrina's husband and actor Vicky Kaushal. On Wednesday, Vicky took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he could be seen flaunting his "caffeinated cheeks" after the application of the "Iced Latte" cheek product. "caffeinated for caffeinated me. What a wow," he captioned the post.Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War', which will hit the theatres on January 21, 2027.The project has been mounted on a grand scale and is being billed as Bhansali's most ambitious romantic drama to date.'Love and War' will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.The movie will be the second collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali since the actor's 2007 debut 'Saawariya'. Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. This movie will mark Vicky Kaushal's first project with Bhansali.'Love and War' was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga 'Love & War.' See you at the movies." (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source