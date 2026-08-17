Actor Pulkit Samrat is recovering from malaria, sharing on Instagram that he lost 2.5 kg of muscle and strength. Despite the setback, he is confident he will build his body back. The actor was recently seen in the series 'Glory' and 'Cocktail 2'.

Pulkit Samrat on his malaria recovery

Actor Pulkit Samrat is currently recovering from malaria and has shared an update on his health with his fans. The actor shared the update on his Instagram Story with a picture from his recovery and also spoke about the impact the illness has had on his body.

Sharing the update, Pulkit said that he had lost 2.5 kg of muscle and strength during his illness but is confident about getting back to his earlier fitness. "Malaria took a little more out of me than I expected. Lost 2.5 kg of muscle and a fair bit of strength. But I know this body. We've built it before. We'll build it again," he wrote.

On the work front

Talking about his work front, the actor was recently seen in the series 'Glory', created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja. The series is set against the world of Indian boxing and also features Divyenndu, Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma, Kashmira Pardeshi and Kunal Thakur. 'Glory' premiered on Netflix on May 1, 2026. The actor also made a special cameo as Anshul in 'Cocktail 2', which was released in theatres on June 19, 2026. Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic comedy-drama stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. (ANI)