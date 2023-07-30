Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vicky Kaushal refers Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan as 'reals stars'; compares cuurent stardom to 'fast food'

    Vicky Kaushal recently referred to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan as the "real stars" because of their longevity. He also noted the transient nature of modern stardom.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 2:25 PM IST

    Vicky Kaushal has been enjoying himself after the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, his most recent film. Vicky has solidified his status as a star in the movie business after winning a tonne of praise from critics for his work in films like Masaan, Manmarziyaan, Sardar Udham and delivering box office hits Raazi, Sanju, and Uri. Vicky recently discussed his fame and how Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan are the true celebrities. Vicky was questioned about why, given his accomplishments, he is not pursuing stardom in a recent interview with Spicejet Limelight. Vicky expressed his scepticism regarding his success and said that for him, Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was a star in the 'truest sense'.

    Vicky noted that fame today is temporary and only lasts as long as celebrities are well-liked on social media. Due to their longevity, he referred to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik as the "real stars" and noted how much labour it took for them to be where they are now. He declared, "Today's accessibility means that a person is just a star while making headlines or trending on social media. Like Salman Khan, Hrithik, and Shah Rukh Khan, a great star must endure throughout time. In the past, stardom in Bollywood only came after years of toil and that fame was permanent. Stardom is accessible now, just like quick coffee. Even ticks, fans, followers, and verifications can be purchased. today's celebrity

    In Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, Vicky will next be seen portraying Sam Manekshaw, India's first field marshal. Additionally, he will appear in Dunki, the next movie starring Shah Rukh Khan. In addition, he has Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam from Dharma Productions on his schedule.

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 2:25 PM IST
