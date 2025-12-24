Actor Vicky Kaushal recently shared heartfelt insights into fatherhood after welcoming a baby boy with wife Katrina Kaif, describing the experience as emotional and life-changing. His candid reflections have resonated with fans celebrating parents.

Vicky Kaushal said fatherhood has been a life-altering experience for him-and very emotional too-after having a baby boy with wife Katrina Kaif. Recently, he mentioned that each day is different for him as he embarks on the journey of joys and responsibilities of being a parent.

Vicky Kaushal Opens Up On Fatherhood

Vicky confessed that being a father had exposed him to the new definitions of emotion. From sleepless nights to a little bit of tranquility, he confessed that it has been a very overwhelming yet fulfilling experience. He added that the fatherhood phase truly redirects one's priority pop and perception of life.

During a conversation, when Vicky kaushal was asked about how parenthood shaped him, he took a second and said, ‘’it is too soon to analyse''. and he continued saying, ‘’Every day, a new emotion hits. You surrender to this in a way you’ve never surrendered to anything''.

“It’s a feeling I can’t put into words, and I wasn’t prepared for," Vicky continued. While Vicky has kept himself close to the little one and hasn’t attended many events ever since his birthday, recalling the time when he stepped out to attend a party in the city, he shared, “For the entire time that I was there, I kept feeling something pulling me back," and added, “Your centre just changes. It’s kind of beautiful." Vicky kaushal revealed.

Balancing Work And Family

Vicky also mentioned how he is trying to balance work commitments and family time. Family is a priority for him now, and he is learning to set the schedule so that he can be around for family.

The actor has been praised by his fans for being candid in his reflections, which many have termed relatable and heartfelt. As Vicky and Katrina begin this beautiful chapter, the couple continues to cherish the simple, meaningful moments that define early parenthood.