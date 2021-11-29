Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to trim down wedding invites due to coronavirus variant Omicron?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been creating news ever since rumours related to their wedding started floating online. Now it looks like they will be trimming down their wedding guest list due to the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been creating news ever since rumours related to their wedding started doing roundabouts. Although, they did not make any official confirmation related to the same. Friends close to the rumoured couple are saying that they will be getting married on December 9. Now a news report is doing roundabouts that the pair is thinking of trimming down their wedding guest list due to the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

It looks like the new coronavirus variant Omicron may end up being an issue in the wedding nuptials. Although the new variant has not created an immediate cause for India, the pair is thinking of trimming down their guest list. A source close to Katrina and Vicky had told India Today that their wedding planners have raised concerns over the number of guests being invited by the pair.

Although, the guest list is locked, the pair had a virtual meeting over the weekend with the wedding planners to check concerns that may have come in relation to the new coronavirus variant spreading quickly in several parts of the world.

The source also revealed that the rumoured pair did not want to take any chances, and now the new concern was to downsize the guest list in light of the new variant. While the couple has decided to invite all their co-stars, directors and producers now they are revising the list and figuring things out with a new perspective. Katrina’s side also has a few guests who will be travelling from overseas and that might change given the new travel guidelines being issued.

Reports also suggest that Vicky and Katrina may have a court marriage in Mumbai before they head to Jaipur for their traditional wedding. Reportedly, they have also booked the resort for their big day. Although as of now, neither Vicky nor Katrina has spoken about their wedding.