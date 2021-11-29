Katrina Kaif's mother all set for daughter's wedding, spotted shopping in Mumbai

Ahead of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's grand winter wedding actress' mother Suzanne Turquotte was seen busy in last minute shopping in the city

Today, Katrina Kaif's mother, Suzanne Turquotte, was spotted shopping in Bandra, Mumbai. Katrina is currently grabbing the headlines because of her wedding with URI actor Vicky Kaushal.

Till now, Katrina nor Vicky have confirmed anything about their wedding. But many discussions and speculations are going around social media. Details are also of the big-fat wedding from the guest list to Mehandi to sangeet to bride/groom outfits.

Today, a video is going viral where we can see Katrina Kaif's mother exiting a home decor store in Bandra and getting snapped by our paparazzi in the city. Katrina's mon was dressed in a floral top and black pants. Last time, Suzanne Turquotte was spotted with the actress' sister and they were clicked doing shopping of traditional wear.

According to reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's grand wedding will happen at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara and it is said more than 45 hotels are booked for the Shaadi. Farah Khan and Karan Johar will be choreographing for the Sangeet ceremonies.

Katrina's co-star Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika will also be attending the wedding in Rajasthan. Last week, some news said that Shashank Khaitan would be one of the confirmed guests at the wedding along with Varun Dhawan and his wife

Reports say that the couple has imposed strict 'no phones allowed' policy at their big wedding. The couple is called Victrina (Vicky and Katrina) and their wedding ceremonies will be for three days, December 7 to December 9 sangeet, mehendi and more.

It was reported that Katrina and Vicky got engaged and had a Roka ceremony during Diwali this year at filmmaker Kabir Khan's house in Mumbai.

