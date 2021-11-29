  • Facebook
    Vicky Kaushal spotted outside Katrina Kaif’s home amidst wedding reports. See pics inside

    First Published Nov 29, 2021, 8:37 PM IST
    With a little over a week for the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, reportedly, the former was seen leaving Katrina Kaif’s building on Monday.

    Vicky Kaushal spotted outside Katrina Kaif home amidst wedding reports see pics inside drb

    The Hindi film industry will be seeing the biggest weddings in the coming few days. Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about the big fat Punjabi wedding of Bollywood’s lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on December 09, whereas their functions would begin from December 07.

    Vicky Kaushal spotted outside Katrina Kaif home amidst wedding reports see pics inside drb

    Amidst all the weddings talks that are doing rounds, the ‘Sardar Udham’ actor, Vicky Kaushal was spotted outside Katrina Kaif’s building in Bandra. Vicky Kaushal was in his car when she was snapped by the paparazzi. The actor was seen talking on the phone as his car passed the photographers who wanted to click Vicky Kaushal’s photograph.

    Vicky Kaushal spotted outside Katrina Kaif home amidst wedding reports see pics inside drb

    Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s soon-to-be mother-in-law, Suzzane Turquotte was also spotted in Bandra on Monday afternoon. Katrina Kaif’s mother was out shopping and looks like she was busy with the wedding preps of her daughter.

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s first celebrity wedding guest confirmed? Deets inside

    Vicky Kaushal spotted outside Katrina Kaif home amidst wedding reports see pics inside drb

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding is said to take place from a 14-century fort that has now been turned into a resort. The centuries-old fort is situated in Sawai Madhopur town in the Jaipur district of Rajasthan. While the wedding ceremony is said to take place on December 09, their mehndi, sangeet and engagement ceremonies will reportedly take place on December 07 and December 08.

    Vicky Kaushal spotted outside Katrina Kaif home amidst wedding reports see pics inside drb

    The couple has not yet made any official announcement regarding their wedding. However, reports suggest that several A-listers from the industry will be attending their traditional Punjabi wedding. Shashank Khaitan, director of Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Govinda Mera Naam’, reportedly, is the first confirmed celebrity guest who will be attending their wedding. The other guests include the names of Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Varun Dhawan, Alvira Agnihotri, and Arpita Khan among others. In fact, there are also talks that Shah Rukh Khan may also attend the wedding. Shah Rukh Khan is good friends with Katrina Kaif and has also been her co-star in several films. If he does attend the wedding, it will he his first big appearance since Aryan Khan’s arrest in the Mumbai drug case.

