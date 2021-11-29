Vicky Kaushal spotted outside Katrina Kaif’s home amidst wedding reports. See pics inside

With a little over a week for the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, reportedly, the former was seen leaving Katrina Kaif’s building on Monday.

The Hindi film industry will be seeing the biggest weddings in the coming few days. Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about the big fat Punjabi wedding of Bollywood’s lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on December 09, whereas their functions would begin from December 07.

Amidst all the weddings talks that are doing rounds, the ‘Sardar Udham’ actor, Vicky Kaushal was spotted outside Katrina Kaif’s building in Bandra. Vicky Kaushal was in his car when she was snapped by the paparazzi. The actor was seen talking on the phone as his car passed the photographers who wanted to click Vicky Kaushal’s photograph.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s soon-to-be mother-in-law, Suzzane Turquotte was also spotted in Bandra on Monday afternoon. Katrina Kaif’s mother was out shopping and looks like she was busy with the wedding preps of her daughter. ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s first celebrity wedding guest confirmed? Deets inside

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding is said to take place from a 14-century fort that has now been turned into a resort. The centuries-old fort is situated in Sawai Madhopur town in the Jaipur district of Rajasthan. While the wedding ceremony is said to take place on December 09, their mehndi, sangeet and engagement ceremonies will reportedly take place on December 07 and December 08.