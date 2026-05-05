Ace producer RB Choudary, 76, of Super Good Films fame, died in a road accident in Rajasthan's Bewar district. The crash occurred after his car lost control due to cattle on the road. The driver was seriously injured.

Ace producer RB Choudary, who bankrolled films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages under the banner of Super Good Films, died in a road accident near Joontha village in Bewar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. He was 76.

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How the Accident Occurred

According to the Assistant Sub-Inspector of Raipur Police Station, Manohar Lal Khoja, said the accident took place near Jhoontha village on the National Highway. His car driver, Gautam Seervi, sustained serious injuries and was referred to Jodhpur.

According to the police, RB Choudary was returning with his nephew after attending a relative's wedding ceremony in Lilamba village. During the journey, near Joontha village, their car suddenly went out of control when cattle strayed onto the road. The vehicle subsequently crashed into a roadside wall. The impact of the collision was so severe that RB Choudhary died on the spot.

Former Rajasthan CM Expresses Grief

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister said the demise of the producer "heartbreaking". Taking to his X handle, Ashok Gehlot wrote, "The news of the demise of RB Choudhary, President of the Tamil Nadu Seeravi Mahasabha and a South Indian film producer, in a road accident in Beawar is extremely heartbreaking. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow. I also wish for the injured driver to recover swiftly."

A Storied Career

The mortal remains will be taken to Chennai for the final rites. In a career spanning over four decades, the producer bankrolled several films which turned out to be superhits, including films 'Nattamai', 'Gokulam', 'Suryavamsam' and others. His last production was 'Maareesan' was directed by Sudheesh Sankar. It starred Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The film's music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. It was released in July 2025.