Veteran Hollywood star Robert De Niro embraces fatherhood; welcomes his 7th child at 79

Oscar-award-winning Hollywood legend Robert De Niro opened up about the joyous news of embracing parenthood again in an interview with a leading global entertainment portal while promoting his latest film, About My Father.

Best known for his notable and impressive performances on screens in films like 1900, The King of Comedy, Goodfellas, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Good Sheperd, Joker, The Irishman, The Intern, The Wizard of Lies, and so on, stalwart Hollywood icon Robert De Niro has finally given a big happy news to his fans during his recent interview with a renowned global entertainment portal.

During the interview, Robert De Niro spilled beans on parenthood while promoting his upcoming film, 'About My Father'. 79-year-old 'The Godfather Part II' star became frank about his thoughts on parenting, declaring that although he doesn't like having to control or even set discipline on his children, sometimes it is mandatory.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan death threat: Mumbai Police puts out notice against UK-based student; know details

Shedding more light on this point, Robert said, "There's no way around it with kids. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt. But, sometimes, you can't."

When asked about his six children, The Golden Globe and Oscar award winner rectified the interviewer, divulging that he actually has seven children. He said, "I just had a baby," without revealing any more details on the name or identity of her baby's mother. Although, his current girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, flaunted her baby bump on their dinner date night last month. De Niro's representative later confirmed the news of his seventh child.

The Academy Award-winning actor is already a father to six children. He shares daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model, and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also has a son Elliot, 24, and a daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower.

In an old interview with a leading entertainment portal back in 2020, Robert, a proud grandfather spoke about encouraging his children to chase their dreams and said, "If you want to be an actor or you want to do this or that, that's fine as long as you're happy. Just don't sell yourself short. It's important for them to find their own lane." The news of De Niro's seventh child comes as a surprise to many, given his age.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan gets emotional and recalls the time when his mother was diagnosed with cancer; read his post