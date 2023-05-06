Kartik Aaryan gets emotional and recalls the time when his mother was diagnosed with cancer; read his post

Kartik Aaryan revealed that he felt 'helpless' after learning of his mother's illness diagnosis. The actor stated that his mother's 'willpower and resilience' assisted her in beating the sickness.

Kartik Aaryan has risen to the level of an A-lister and has emerged as one of the most popular Bollywood celebrities in recent years. Despite his celebrity, renown, and fortune, Kartik has experienced some of the most difficult periods of his life after his mother was afflicted with cancer. His mother and Kartik maintained their faith, resulting in her recovery.

Taking to social media, the star remembers about the same and shares a picture of his mother. He writes "Some time ago during this month the Big C - 'Cancer' sneakily crept in and tried to rattle the lives of our family! We were frazzled and helpless beyond despair! But thanks to the willpower, resilience and never give up attitude of this fierce soldier - My Mom, we turned to the Bigger C- 'Courage' and marched with all our might and won the dark but destined to win war! What it taught us eventually and continues to teach us every day, is that there's no superpower bigger than the love and support of your family!

#SuperHero #CancerWarrior 🙏”



As Kartik Aaryan came up about his mother's condition, several Bollywood celebs flooded her with affection and wished her well. Vicky Kaushal left multiple hearts in the post's comments section. Ekta Kapoor commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ much love to her.” Anupam Kher wrote, “Jai Mata Di… ❤️.” TV star Ronit Roy also commented on the post saying, “God bless . God bless. Jaako rakhe saiyaan maar sake na koi. Pranam Love and all the best to Ma’am.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor has an attractive slate of projects like 'Satyaprem Ki Katha,' 'Aashiqui 3', and Kabir Khan's unnamed next, among others.