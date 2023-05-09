Salman Khan death threat: Mumbai Police puts out notice against UK-based student; know details

Mumbai Police has issued an official lookout circular (LOC) against a man who got accused of sending terrifying and scary emails to global bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

The accused person and suspect is a Haryana resident pursuing medical studies in the UK. He had reportedly emailed intimidating and threat-invoking messages to the 'Dabangg' star in the name of gangster Goldy Brar in March. Following this, Bollywood superstar got provided Y+ security.

Salman Khan has been receiving death threats for a long time now, since March 2023. He recently opened up about how he is dealing with it. During an appearance at Rajat Sharma's celebrity show, Salman told the host, "Security is better than insecurity. Security is there. Now it is impossible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere. And more than that, now I have this problem about when I am in traffic. There is so much security now. The vehicles create inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a serious threat. Which is why there is security."

He adds, "I am doing whatever I am getting told. There is a dialogue in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. They have to be lucky 100 times. I have to be lucky once. So, I got to be very careful. I am going everywhere with security. I know whatever is going to happen. It will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (points towards god) that he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely. It is not like that. Now there are so many Sheras around me, so many guns are going around with me that I am scared nowadays."

