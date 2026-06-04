Veteran film producer and former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani died on Thursday at 76. He was known for producing hits like 'Ilzaam', 'Shola Aur Shabnam', and 'Aankhen'. His family confirmed the news and announced the last rites for the same day.

Veteran film producer and former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani passed away on Thursday, June 4, at the age of 76. Nihalani was a well-known name in the Hindi film industry and was associated with several successful commercial films over the years. He was known for producing movies such as 'Ilzaam', 'Shola Aur Shabnam', 'Aankhen', and 'Andaz'. He also shared a long working relationship with filmmaker David Dhawan and actor Govinda.

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The family confirmed the news in a statement and announced that his last rites would be held on Thursday. "With profound grief, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Pahlaj Nihalani on 4th June 2026. The cremation ceremony will be held today, 04.06.2026 at 3 pm at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium. We are grateful for your thoughts and prayers as we bid a final farewell," the statement read.

A Look at His Career

Nihalani began his journey as a film producer in the early 1980s. His first production, 'Haathkadi', was released in 1982, followed by 'Aandhi-Toofan' in 1985. Over the years, he backed several popular films including 'Gunahon Ka Faisla', 'Paap Ki Duniya', 'Mitti Aur Sona', 'Shola Aur Shabnam' and 'Aankhen'.

Among his productions, 'Aankhen' emerged as one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of the 1990s and played a key role in establishing him as a successful producer in the industry. Apart from film production, Nihalani also served as the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In later years, he produced the 2017 film 'Julie 2'. (ANI)