Actor Karishma Tanna and husband Varun Bangera have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple shared the news on Instagram, revealing their son was born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima, July 29, 2026. Celebs wished the new parents.

Actor Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera have been blessed with a baby boy. On Wednesday, the couple announced the arrival of their child via a joint Instagram post. "It's a boy. Karishma and Varun. Our greatest blessing. 29th July 2026," the post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma K Tanna (@karishmaktanna) "Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima... Our greatest blessing is here. 29th July 2026. Welcome to our world, little one. Karishma & Varun," the couple captioned the post.

Celebs Congratulate the New Parents

As soon as Karishma and Varun shared the good news, fans and members of the film and TV industry chimed in the comment section and extended their best wishes to the new parents in the town. "Congratulations (red heart emojis)," Malaika Arora commented. "Many congratulations to both of you. God bless," actor Vikrant Massey wrote.. "Congratulationssssssss soooo happpy for you guys," actor Rakul Preet Singh wrote.

Journey to Parenthood

Earlier in April, Karishma announced her pregnancy in a heartfelt Instagram post. She and her husband, Varun Bangera, revealed the pregnancy with a series of intimate photographs, marking a new chapter in their lives. In the post, Karishma shared a carousel of pictures featuring the couple posing together with baby shoes and wearing caps labelled "Mom" and "Dad." Accompanying the images was a caption that read, "A little Miracle, Our greatest gift- August 2026," confirming the expected arrival date of their child.

Karishma and Varun tied the knot on February 5, 2022. (ANI)