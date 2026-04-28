Amazon MGM Studios unveils the teaser for 'Verity', a thriller based on Colleen Hoover's novel. Starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, it follows a writer hired to finish a series for an incapacitated author, uncovering dark secrets.

Amazon MGM Studios has released the first teaser for 'Verity', offering a chilling glimpse into the psychological thriller adapted from Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel. Starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, the film is set for a theatrical release on October 2, 2026.

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Plot and Key Characters

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film follows Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson), a struggling writer hired to complete a successful book series after its author, Verity Crawford (Hathaway), is left incapacitated following a car accident. As Lowen moves into the Crawford home, she becomes entangled with Verity's husband, Jeremy, played by Josh Hartnett, and stumbles upon an unfinished manuscript that hints at disturbing truths.

Inside the 'Gothic Psychosexual' Teaser

The teaser, which debuted at CinemaCon and was released on April 28, 2026, signals a stark tonal shift from previous Hoover adaptations, leaning into what has been described as a dark, "gothic psychosexual" atmosphere, as per Deadline.

The footage outlines the central premise: Lowen is brought in by Jeremy to finish Verity's books, but her stay at the Crawford estate quickly turns unsettling. She discovers a manuscript filled with chilling confessions about Verity's past, her motherhood, and her marriage. The trailer also teases a complex dynamic between Lowen and Jeremy, hinting at a growing romance overshadowed by paranoia.

In one striking moment, a kiss between the two abruptly shifts, revealing Verity in Jeremy's place, smirking as they pull apart. Tension escalates further with a violent confrontation, as Verity, previously believed to be bedridden, attacks Lowen, biting her and drawing blood.

The teaser concludes with a chilling declaration from Lowen, "I'm going to take it from you. All of it".

Full Cast and Production Details

View this post on Instagram Alongside Hathaway, Johnson, and Hartnett, the film features Ismael Cruz Cordova, Brady Wagner as Crew Crawford, and podcaster Alex Cooper. Hoover also serves as a producer on the project.

With its unsettling visuals and layered narrative, Verity positions itself as a darker, more suspense-driven entry in the growing slate of Colleen Hoover adaptations.