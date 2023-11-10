Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Vela Review: Is Shane Nigam, Sunny Wayne's cop-drama worth your Diwali celebration? Know what audiences say

    Vela is a Malayalam movie, marking the directorial debut of Syam Sasi, with Shane Nigam and Sunny Wayne taking the lead roles. The movie is an intriguing crime drama, which was released on November 10th on Diwali weekend.

    Vela Review Is Shane Nigam Sunny Wayne cop drama worth your Diwali celebration Know what audiences say RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

    Shane Nigam and Sunny Wayne play the main parts in Syam Sasi's Malayalam film Vela, which marks Sasi's directorial debut. In cinemas on November 10, 2023, the film debuted. Producer S. George is bringing this M. Sajas-penned script to reality through Cyn-Cyl Celluloid Production Company. Mahesh Bhuvanend handles editing, while Suresh Rajan handles cinematography. The music for this film was created by renowned Tamil musician Sam CS, who made his Malayalam film debut with "Odiyan" (Background Score).

    The story of a police control room in Palakkad is told in the film. Badusha Productions is a co-producer of this criminal drama. Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films is managing the film's distribution in Kerala, and Truth Global Films is in charge of its international distribution.

    Also Read: The Archies: Shah Rukh Khan applauds daughter Suhana Khan's debut trailer; Here's what he said

    About Vela 
    Leading actors Shane Nigam, Sunny Wayne, Aditi Balan, and Sidharth Bharathan are in the movie, which was produced with help from a skilled group of people. Mahesh Bhuvanend is in charge of editing, while Suresh Rajan is in charge of cinematography. Prashanth Narayanan oversees production management, while Sunil Singh acts as executive producer. Sam CS is the composer, while Liber Dad Films is in charge of the project design. Vicky and Kishan handle the sound design, while M.R. Rajakrishnan mixes everything together at the end. Dhanya Balakrishnan handles costume design, while Binoy Thalakulathur oversees art direction. Agnivesh is the finance controller while Kumar Shanti oversees choreography. 

    Mansoor is the production manager, while the other members of the production team include production executives Liju Naderi, Ousepachan, and AB Benny. Tanvin Naseer and Shine Krishna are associate directors, and Prashant Ezhavan is the chief associate director. Shinoz, Adith H. Prasad, and Abhilash PB are among the assistant directors. 

    Also Read: Who was Kalabhavan Haneef, the Malayalam actor who made movie-goers laugh for 30 years

    PC Stunts did the action choreography, while Amal Chandran is in charge of cosmetics. Old Mangs is in charge of PR, Shuhaib SBK takes still photos, and Tooni John is the designer. PR for the movie is handled by Pratish Shekhar.

    We hope that everyone who enjoys films will find "Vela" to be an enjoyable cinematic experience when it opens. Watch this space for incisive evaluations from viewers as they discuss this criminal drama.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Selena Gomez makes surprising comeback on social media, fans inquire, 'What happened to your break?' RKK

    Selena Gomez makes surprising comeback on social media, fans inquire, 'What happened to your break?'

    Tiger 3 REVIEW: Hit or flop? Did Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film get 1 star? Read this RBA

    Tiger 3 REVIEW: Hit or flop? Did Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film get 1 star? Read this

    Jigarthanda Double REVIEW: Will Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah's action-comedy win fans' hearts? Read this now RBA

    Jigarthanda Double REVIEW: Will Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah's action-comedy win fans' hearts? Read this

    Bandra X REVIEW: Is Dileep, Tamannaah's Malayalam drama worth your money and time? Know what audiences say RBA

    Bandra REVIEW: Is Dileep, Tamannaah's Malayalam drama worth your money and time? Know what audiences say

    Japan REVIEW: Is Karthi-Anu Emmanuel's crime drama worth watching? Read this now before booking tickets RBA

    Japan REVIEW: Is Karthi-Anu Emmanuel's crime drama worth watching? Read this now before booking tickets

    Recent Stories

    Selena Gomez makes surprising comeback on social media, fans inquire, 'What happened to your break?' RKK

    Selena Gomez makes surprising comeback on social media, fans inquire, 'What happened to your break?'

    Kerala launches 'Ayyan' mobile app to assist pilgrims during Sabarimala season anr

    Kerala launches 'Ayyan' mobile app to assist pilgrims during Sabarimala season

    Kerala to restrict expenditure for another year amid severe financial crisis rkn

    Kerala to restrict expenditure for another year amid severe financial crisis

    Cash-strapped Pakistan roasted for sending 100 tonnes of relief aid to war-struck Gaza (WATCH) snt

    Cash-strapped Pakistan roasted for sending 100 tonnes of relief aid to war-struck Gaza (WATCH)

    Tiger 3 REVIEW: Hit or flop? Did Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film get 1 star? Read this RBA

    Tiger 3 REVIEW: Hit or flop? Did Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film get 1 star? Read this

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon