Vedang Raina expressed his gratitude for being part of Imtiaz Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', stating the film changed him as an artist and human. He thanked the director and co-stars like Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Actor Vedang Raina expressed his gratitude at becoming a part of Imtiaz Ali's film 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', saying that the film helped him to grow as an actor. Vedang Raina shared the behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the film. It featured his visit to the Golden Temple, snaps with Sharvari and a monochromatic portrait of his photo with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sharing the post on his Instagram handle, Vedang wrote, "Maybe it's too early to say but Main Vaapas Aaunga is a film that's changed everything for me. What I've learned, how I've grown as an artist and more importantly as a human being is not something I can quantify with an Instagram caption. Imtiaz Ali thank you for taking me on this journey and letting me be your Keenu. Thanks for letting me collaborate with artists I've always looked up to and gotten to learn so much from Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, AR Rahman, Irshad Kamil. This film is special and relevant and so pure and I'm grateful to have been a part of it." He continued, "I'm as passionate as ever and I'm driven to keep working and perfecting. I love what I do. I feel alive. Thank you for showering us with so much love. Thank you for your blessings. Main Vaapas Aaunga in cinemas now. And miles to go before I sleep. And miles to go before I sleep." View this post on Instagram

About 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' is a period romantic drama set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India. The film explores themes of love, loss, separation and memory during one of the most turbulent chapters in the subcontinent's history. The film tells a moving story of love and human connection during the Partition, capturing the struggles of people forced to rebuild their lives amid displacement and change.

Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah and Vedang Raina play pivotal roles. The project also marks another collaboration between Imtiaz Ali and Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman. Lyricist Irshad Kamil, a frequent collaborator of the filmmaker, has also contributed to the film's music. 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' has already hit theatres on June 12. (ANI)