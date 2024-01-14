Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    VD18: Atlee collaborates with Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi for next film, shares mahurat video

    'Jawan' director Atlee announced that he will be working with Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi and shared a video of moments from the puja and a sneak peek at the mahurat shot.

    'Jawan' director Atlee has officially confirmed claims that he will be working with Varun Dhawan, not as a director but as a producer. The successful Tamil filmmaker has disclosed that he will be producing his next film, currently titled 'VD 18'.  Recently the film had its puja and mahurat shot. Atlee announced the news on social media, along with a video of moments from the puja and a sneak peek at the mahurat shot. He also disclosed that Wamiqa Gabbi will play the lead and this will be her first big-screen role.

    Mahurat video

    Atlee, along with the cast and crew announced the news on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. The Muhurat Pooja ceremony was held in Mumbai. While Atlee presents the film, A. Kaleeswaran will direct it. The action film aims to engage audiences with a captivating plot, powerful actors, and high-octane action sequences.

    The film

    In addition to Atlee, Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande will produce the film. Jio Studios is also presenting the project, together with A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film also features Keerthy Suresh.

