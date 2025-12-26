The first look poster of the pan-Indian Malayalam film Vavval, directed by Shahmon B Parelil, has been unveiled, instantly grabbing attention and creating massive excitement among fans for this upcoming action-thriller.

For Malayalis, the film represents a proud moment as it competes on a national level alongside hits like Kantara and Pushpa.

High Hopes for Director Shahmon B Parelil

Director Shahmon B Parelil’s vision has generated massive curiosity. The poster hints at a poetic action-thriller, suggesting the film will have depth beyond standard action sequences. Fans are eager to see how Shahmon’s directorial skills translate on the big screen, with anticipation building for a festival-like cinematic experience.

Stellar Ensemble Cast

Vavval features a star-studded cast of over thirty actors, including Makarand Deshpande, Abhimanyu Singh, Levin Simon Joseph, Lakshmi Chaporkar, Praveen, Merin Jose, Manikandan Achari, Sudhi Koppa, Dinesh Alappey, and Joji K. John. Each character in the poster looks striking, making it hard to identify a clear standout, which only adds to the excitement and speculation about the story.

Technical Brilliance Behind the Scenes

The film’s production boasts top-notch talent: cinematography by Manoj M J, production design by Joseph Nellickal, editing by Fazil P Shahmon, music by Johnson Peter, and choreography by Abhilash Kochi. With colorist Liju Prabhakar, stunts by Knockout Nanda, and a dedicated team handling makeup, costumes, and digital marketing, the crew promises a visually spectacular cinematic experience.

Expectations and Excitement

From its star-studded cast to Shahmon’s direction, Vavval is poised to make a major impact in Indian theaters. With its poetic action-thriller vibe and striking visuals, audiences can expect a thrilling ride that keeps them on the edge of their seats.