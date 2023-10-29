Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi to host wedding reception on THIS date, venue details here

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding reception will be held at the N Convention in Hyderabad on November 05, 2023.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to have their destination wedding in Italy on November 01, 2023, and post their wedding, they will have a big celebration in Hyderabad on November 05, 2023. the couple will host their wedding reception on November 05, 2023, and the gold embossing on the reception invitation card makes it look timeless and magnificent. Following their destination wedding, the pair appears to be planning a royal celebration with their loved ones and industry friends.

Reception details

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding reception will be held at the N Convention in Hyderabad, which can accommodate over 3,000 guests. Nagarjuna Akkineni appears to be one of the venue's co-founders. The pair have invited friends from the industry to the occasion, which is sure to be a big affair.

Varun and Lavanya wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya will get married on November 01, 2023, in Italy. The pre-wedding celebrations will begin tomorrow, October 30, with a cocktail party, followed by Haldi, a pool party, and a Mehendi ceremony on October 31.

Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela, and other Konidela-Allu family members will be seen together for the first time in a long time.