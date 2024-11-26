Entertainment
This package tells you about the phobias of Bollywood celebs. Let's know what Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan are afraid of.
Bollywood's King Shah Rukh Khan is afraid of horse riding. He was injured while riding a horse during the shooting of Karan Arjun.
Katrina Kaif is very afraid of lizards. Apart from this, she is also afraid of tomatoes. She revealed this during the shooting of the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
You will be surprised to know that Salman Khan is most afraid of lifts. He had told that he feels that the lift will fall or get stuck.
Arjun Kapoor is afraid of fans. That's why he never sits in a room where there is a fan.
Abhishek Bachchan is afraid of fruits. It is said that because of this fear, he does not eat any fruit.
Ajay Devgn is afraid of eating with his hands. It is claimed that he only eats with a knife and fork, even if it is just paratha.
Aamir Khan has death anxiety, due to which he is constantly afraid of death. He revealed this during the shooting of Dangal.
Sonam suffers from cleithrophobia and claustrophobia, meaning she is always afraid of being trapped. She is afraid of going in lifts or closed places.