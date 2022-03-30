Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Varun Dhawan to romance Janhvi Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari's ‘Bawaal’

    Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has announced his next film starring actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Along with the film’s announcement, the makers also revealed the date of its release.

    Varun Dhawan to romance Janhvi Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari Bawaal drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 4:32 PM IST

    A fresh Bollywood pair will be entertaining the moviegoers on the silver screen as Nitesh Tiwari and Sajidnaidawala have announced their next film -Bawaal, starring actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

    The official announcement of the film has taken social media by storm as it will be for the first time that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen romancing each other on screens. Bawaal has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson production house.

    The trio of 'Dangal' director Nitesh Tiwari, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor does not only looks refreshing but also highly promising. With the announcement of the film, fans have also placed their bets on Bawaal. As for the film’s release date is concerned, Bawaal will be released in the theatres on April 07, 2023.

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor goes backless for Punit Balana; see pics

    Varun Dhawan was last seen in the 2020 remake of Coolie No 1, opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film, directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan, turned out to be a massive disappointment. However, Varun seems to be a lot more exciting for Bawaal. Sharing Bawaal’s announcement poster, Varun wworte on his social media: "Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala and @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor"

    ALSO READ: Oscars 2022: Bollywood reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock; Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan post comments

    Janhvi Kapoor also took to her Instagram to share the film’s announcement poster. While speaking of her excitement for the film, Janhvi wrote in the post, “Joining hands with two of the finest, #SajidNadiadwala and @niteshtiwari22. I’m so grateful and happy to announce my next, #BAWAAL starring opposite @varundvn See you in cinemas on 7th April 2023." Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

    As for Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal will be his second project with Sajid Nadiadwala after the 2019's blockbuster film Chhichhore which starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2022, 4:31 PM IST
