Actor Varun Dhawan is channelling his inner fanboy, hailing the Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael'. He took to Instagram to call MJ "the best there ever was" and urged his followers to watch the film starring Jaafar Jackson as the pop icon.

Actor Varun Dhawan is channelling his fanboy moment, hailing the Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael'. Taking to his Instagram stories, Varun shared posts and expressed his emotions with a picture of the pop icon. "The best there ever was and there ever will be," Varun wrote alongside a picture of Michael Jackson.

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He reshared Jaafar Jackson's social media post and further added, "It u grew up admiring this man like me or want to introduce the newer generation to this genius, go for it."

About the film 'Michael'

Jaafar Jackson has portrayed his uncle Michael Jackson in the film Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua. The film follows the pop icon's journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 to the Bad tour and released in theatres on April 24.

Jaafar Jackson on his experience

Jaafar Jackson, speaking about the film in an interview cited by People magazine, described his experience watching it, saying, "As soon as it came on, it was a completely different experience than what I thought it was going to be. It went by so fast... the second time I saw it was a completely different experience. I was able to understand what the story is and really allow myself to enjoy what's on the screen."

'Michael' at the Box Office

As per Variety, 'Michael' opened to USD 97.5 million domestically on April 24 and has since earned USD 183.8 million across North America. Globally, the biopic has grossed USD 423 million within two weekends of release. (ANI)