Varun Dhawan celebrated his birthday at an animal shelter with wife Natasha and their daughter. He shared a video of the visit, feeding cows and posing with birds. The actor also confirmed his film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' will release on June 5, 2026.

Actor Varun Dhawan recently celebrated his birthday, receiving an outpouring of wishes and greetings from his fans and friends. This year, the actor chose a refreshingly unconventional way to ring in his birthday, surrounded not by grand parties, but by the quiet, grounding presence of animals. Varun spent the day at an animal shelter, feeding, playing, and simply being present with birds, cows and more. https://www.instagram.com/p/DXydYYmMFQS/

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Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared a video from the shelter, where he could be seen accompanied by his wife Natasha Dalal and their daughter, Lara. The video opens to show the actor feeding the cows at the shelter while also guiding his little daughter at a point. In a playful glimpse, Varun was also seen posing with a bird on his shoulder.

In his caption, he wrote, "Find your joy. On my birthday I was lucky to visit this animal shelter @welfare_for_animals_in_goa. Please pay a visit and meet these beautiful animals when u get the time."

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release Date

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in his father's directorial 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', also featuring Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. The actor confirmed that the film will now arrive in theatres on June 5, 2026, returning to its original release date after a series of changes.

In his caption, the actor wrote, "JUNE 5TH 2026 in theatres. Thankful to @thenameisyash and @maddockfilms for helping us reset the calendar as our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will now release on its original date. The first film to release post IPL." https://www.instagram.com/p/DXtDLthjNBy/

The film's release had gone through multiple shifts in recent weeks. It was initially set for June 5, then moved to June 12 after Yash announced 'Toxic' for a June 4 release. Later, the makers surprised fans by preponing the film to May 22. Now, with 'Toxic' moving away from that slot, Varun's film has settled back on its first planned date. (ANI)