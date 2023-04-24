Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Varun Dhawan celebrates 36th birthday with wife Natasha Dalal, hails his fans for their support, SEE PICTURES

    Varun Dhawan gave his fans, well-wishers and followers a sneak peek at his birthday celebrations on Monday by sharing adorable pictures of him hanging out with his wife, Natasha Daal and cutting his birthday cake with his team.

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 8:04 PM IST

    The heartthrob of Bollywood, Varun Dhawan, turns 36 today. Varun, one of B-town's sexiest heartthrobs and the star of Karan Johar's 2012 big hit "Student Of The Year," thanked his fans and followers on social media for their support on his special day on his official Instagram account. 

    The birthday guy can be seen in the first picture jokingly posing with his cake while his adoring wife, Natasha Dalal, stands next to him and smiles sweetly at her husband. Varun's second photo shows the cute duo having fun on a beach swing. The "Badlapur" star can be seen striking hard at a game zone in a video from his birthday-themed post. The "Bhediya" actor, who also happens to be an avid follower of Thai boxing known as "Muay Thai," can be seen posing outside a boxing ring with a Thai trainer in one of the pictures. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

    "Happy birthday Varun", wrote fitness experit and B-town diva Malaika Arora with two smiley emojis.
    "Happy birthday bro. Keep punching", commented Dino Morea. 
    "Happiest birthday @varundvn!!! Have your best year!!!!", wished actress Nimrat Kaur.

    Professional front: The actor is gearing up for his OTT debut with the Indian version of 'Citadel', where he will be seen alongside South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Popular director-duo Raj and DK will helm the most-awaited Amazon Prime series. He will also share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time in 'Bawaal'. 

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 8:03 PM IST
