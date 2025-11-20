Actors Varun Badola and Rajeshwari Sachdev have reunited for the web show 'CO-ED'. Varun discussed the nuances of working with his wife, while Rajeshwari shared her enjoyment. The show, produced by Guneet Monga, is a light-hearted family drama.

Actor Varun Badola has reunited with his wife, actress Rajeshwari Sachdev, for their latest web show 'CO-ED', bringing their off-screen chemistry to the digital stage. Known for their nuanced performances spanning across theatre, television and films, both Varun Badola and Rajeshwari Sachdev have come together on the screen after a long time, adding a refreshing layer to the family drama.

Varun Badola on Acting with His Wife

Speaking to ANI, Varun Badola reflected on their acting journey, explaining how they have closely learned from each other. "People often think it is easy for a husband and wife to act together. However, you cannot bring your personal life into your character. Your characters are different. There is no similarity between the two. But the confidence to work with a good actor is very helpful. The biggest high point of working together is that even as husband and wife, we have seen each other's work. We know each other's approach. You can easily execute the performance between the lines," he said.

Badola recalled their first acting assignment together before their marriage. "Back then, we weren't married when we worked on a film. Our approach was very different. We worked, we got married, and now the approach is completely different. This is the first time that we are together after marriage," he added.

Rajeshwari Sachdev's Perspective

On the other hand, Rajeshwari Sachdev shared how she has been enjoying the entire process of working alongside her husband. "Before marriage itself, I used to say it was wonderful to work with an actor called Varun Badola. I enjoyed working with him then, and now that he is my husband, I still enjoy working with him. He is still a good actor, maybe even better than before," she shared.

Reflecting on Recent Successes

During the conversation, the actors also opened up on their latest projects, including Varun Badola's 'Saiyaara' and Rajeshwari Sachdev's 'Maharani Season 4'.

Delighted by the positive reception from fans, Rajeshwari said, "I am so happy. The show was very well written. And I enjoyed working on that show. I often find people who are watching the show, and they are praising it. It is high and I am happy."

Varun Badola, while reflecting on the success of Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara', shared, "When a project that you are a part of becomes such a big hit, you are happy. Because there is something that a successful show or project changes for you. You may not even realise it, but it does bring a change and 'Saiyaara' did that."

About 'CO-ED'

Nonetheless, Varun Badola and Rajeshwari Sachdev promise to bring a light-hearted family story through their latest outing, 'CO-ED'. Vedant Sinha and Adrija Sinha are also a part of the show. Produced by Oscar-winner Guneet Monga, 'CO-ED' premiered exclusively on Amazon MX Player on November 20, 2025. (ANI)