    Varshangalkku Shesham Review: Is Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer a complete comedy entertainer ?

    The Malayalam movie Varshangalkku Shesham starring Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarsan, and Nivin Pauly hit theatres today. Meanwhile, the reviews of the movie are out now.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 9:45 AM IST

    The Malayalam movie Varshangalkku Shesham hit theatres today. The movie was directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Nivin Pauly, and Aju Varghese played the lead roles in this movie. Meanwhile, the reviews of the movie are out now.

    One of the users tweeted that" It's pure Poetry it flows like a river .It falls apart from the plot in b/w in Kalyani portions but it came back double strong were vineeth's magical emotional connect locked ".

     

    The trailer of the movie was released on March 21. The friendship between Murali (Pranav) and Venu (Dhyan), who both want to be successful performers in movies, is highlighted in the trailer. They move to Kodambakkam to follow their aspirations, but they soon learn about the hard reality of the business. As one of them becomes well-known, the other finds it difficult to succeed, which strains their relationship.

    The movie also stars Aju Varghese, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Neeta Pillai, and Basil Joseph in the lead roles. The movie is produced by Visakh Subramanian under the banner of Merryland Cinemas. The music of the film is composed by Amrit Ramnath.

    The other crew includes cinematography - Vishwajith, Editing - Ranjan Abraham, Art Director - Nimesh Thanur, Costume - Divya George, Makeup - Ronex Xavier, Production Controller - Sajeev, Chief Associate - Abhay, Finance Controller - Vijesh Ravi, Tinson Thomas, Stills - Bijith, Purchasing Manager - Jayaram Ramachandran, Lyrics - Bombay Jayashree, Vysakh Sugunan, Manu Manjith, Vineeth Srinivasan, Audiography - Vipin Nair, Sound Design - Zink Cinema, Thrills - Ravi Thiagarajan, Colorist - Shrik Warrier, Publicity Design - Yellow Teeth, Titler - Jerry , Subtitles - Vivek Ranjith, Promo Cuts - Cutzilla Inc., PRO Athira Diljit. Audio Partner – Think Music, Overseas Distribution Partner – Farz Film.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 9:55 AM IST
