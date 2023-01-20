Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Day 9: Vijay succeeds Ajith with great numbers, film earns 210 crores globally

Varisu has left Thunivu behind in this box office collections race. Varisu leads the race with great numbers and also minted Rs 210 crores globally. Thunivu would take time to enter the Rs 100 crores club as its current total is Rs 94 crores.

On January 12, It was a celebratory aura and atmosphere across cinema halls in Tamil Nadu as two of the biggest crowd-pullers of the Kollywood industry, Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay, came with their respective and highly awaited actioner-mass-entertainer Tamil films, Thunivu and Varisu.

It was festivities on the streets right from the mid-night with fans waiting eagerly with bated breath to see their favorite superstars on the celluloid screens after a long wait. While, Thunivu had shows starting from 1:00 am. Varisu had the premiere in the state at 4:30 am. And as expected, both Thunivu and Varisu have taken a superb start at the box office in Tamil Nadu.

Varisu continues to rule the box office since its release. The film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, has garnered Rs 210 crores in its first week worldwide. As per trade sources, this is sixth straight Rs 200 crore grossing film for Vijay. In the first week of its release, Varisu entered the Rs 100 crore club in India. Now it continues to garner big at the ticket windows. On Day 9, Varisu accumulated Rs 5.30 crore India net for all languages. With this, the total collection reportedly stands at Rs 133 crores. Additionally, Varisu had an overall 24.78% Tamil Occupancy on January 19, 2023.

Now there is an exciting update for the die-hard fans of both Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay. According to a renowned film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala's tweet dated January 19, Varisu has entered the Rs 10 crores gross club in Kerala. The tweet read, "#Varisu joins the ₹ 10 Crs Gross Club in #Kerala #ThalapathyVijay 's 10th 10 Cr Grosser.. The most by an Other Language Star.."

Thunivu opened to a staggering figure of Rs 24 crore on January 11. It immediately led over Varisu. But, in the coming days, the collections dropped a little. On the ninth day of its release, Ajith starrer film minted Rs 2.75 crores only, taking the film's total collection over to Rs 94 crores. Thunivu had an overall 27.20% Tamil Occupancy on January 19, 2023. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared that the film is doing thriving business both in India and overseas.

Varisu is a family drama and action thriller. Vijay plays a young guy who returns to help his family through a challenging period while a competing firm attempts to damage them. The movie is the first Tamil-language production by Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. Varisu hit the theatres on January 11. Along with Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj is also part of the movie.

