    Valentine's Day 2023: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's latest lovey-dovey photo goes viral; gets positive comment

    Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shares a romantic picture on social media on Valentine's Day. In the photo, both were twinning in blue.
     

    Valentines Day 2023: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's latest lovey-dovey photo goes viral; gets positive comments RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 3:27 PM IST

    On Valentine's Day, netizens fill social media with romantic messages for their significant ones. Bollywood superstars are still catching up in showing their affection for their beaus. Arjun Kapoor recently resorted to Instagram to share an unseen lovely shot with his lady love, Malaika Arora.

    Arjun can be seen holding Malaika from behind in the polaroid shot as the actress keeps her arm around him. In the lovely picture, they are both dressed in blue. In the adorable photo, the pair is all grins!

    Sharing the photo, Arjun left a heart-shaped emoji instead of a caption. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

    Malaika jumped into the comment area as soon as Arjun posted, leaving heart-shaped emoticons. Their industry colleagues and acquaintances also offered them praises. Emojis were used by Athiya Shetty and Esha Gupta, among others. Shruti Haasan is an actress.

    Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora love story:
    Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for quite some time now. The pair made their romance public when Malaika wrote a love birthday greeting to Arjun on Instagram in 2019. They've been photographed together countless times since, and they're not afraid to show their adoration on social media. Malaika and Arjun share everything on Instagram, whether it's romantic photos from their trip or support for one other's job.

    Arjun Kapoor’s latest film, Kuttey, made a lot of buzz on social media. The film also starred Radhika Madan, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj. Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora recently hosted her reality show Moving In With Malaika.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2023, 3:27 PM IST
