Valentine's Day: Meghana Raj breaks down as she recalls special gift from late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja

Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away due to a massive heart attack on June 08 2020. Chiranjeevi Sarja was just 39 when he left the entire film industry and fans in shock. For the unversed, Chiranjeevi and Meghana got married on May 2, 2018.

Meghana was five months pregnant when Chiru aka Chiranjeevi, passed away due to a heart attack. Chiranjeevi and Meghana's son Raayan Raj Sarja was born in October 2020. Since then, Meghana Raj has tried to be strong and move on in life. Chiranjeevi's absence has left a void in her life which can never be filled. Recently, on a reality show aired on Colors Kannada, Megahan remembered her first Valentine's Day gift by Chiranjeevi.

In the video, we can see Megahan recalls getting a black sling bag as a gift on Valentine's Day from Chiranjeevi. She also shared getting a pearl necklace from Chiranjeevi on their first wedding anniversary in 2019.

It was an emotional moment when Megahan remembered how Chiru proposed to her by going on one knee and gifted her a personalised frame that she keeps by her bed always. And when the show makers started Chiranjeevi's throwback audio, Megahan could not hold her tears.

'Hi Meghana, you are really very very special. I feel so confident with you, words can't describe. God bless you with lots of love, good health, fortune, prosperity, peace of mind and lots of money, I love you," Chiranjeevi Sarja had said in one of the throwback videos.

Listening to this, Meghana immediately said, "I wish this was true." Watch the video here.