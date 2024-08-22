Vaazhai REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Mari Selvaraj's movie gets applauded for powerful storytelling

Vaazhai first review: Nikhila Vimal, Kalaiyarasan, and Dhivya Dhurai were praised for their performances. while J. Satishkumar's acting and Santhosh Narayanan's music were applauded. Vaszhai is termed as another Mari Selvaraj masterpiece.

Mari Selvaraj will write, co-produce, and direct Vaazhai, an upcoming Tamil children's drama film. The film stars newcomers Ponvel M. and Raghul R., as well as Kalaiyarasan and Nikhila Vimal. Vaazhai will open in theatres throughout the world on August 23, 2024. Following the opening of the film Vaazhai, the X (previously Twitter) handle Kollywood Updates gave it a positive review, ranking it 4.5 out of 5. The article commended the film, which is based on a true tale of two schoolboys in a community, as "hard-hitting."



The review praised Nikhila Vimal, Kalaiyarasan, and Dhivya Dhurai for their performances. J. Satishkumar was praised for his appropriate performance, while Santhosh Narayanan's music got appreciation. The handle also praised filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, describing Vaazhai as one of his greatest movie.

Also Read: Hidden meanings in TVK's flag and anthem: Deep dive into Vijay's political message

#Vaazhai (4.5/5): Hard-hitting



Based on a true story, it revolves around 2 school boys in a village



Impressive @Nikhilavimal1



good performance @KalaiActor @dhivya_dhurai best performance



Apt role for @JSKfilmcorp@Music_Santhosh music👏@mari_selvaraj Another best film pic.twitter.com/vSryZBe2Bx — 𝙆𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙮𝙬𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝙪𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨 (@KollyUpdates) August 21, 2024



Vaazhai, filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's fourth feature film following Paraiyerum Perumal, Karnan, and Maamannan, went into production in November 2022. This is Mari Selvaraj's third collaboration with cinematographer Theni Eswar, following Karnan and Maamannan. It also marks Nikhila Vimal's debut collaboration with Mari Selvaraj. The film was shot extensively in several locales in Tamil Nadu, including Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli. Vaazhai's

Also Read: SHOCKING! Ayesha Takia's latest look goes viral; fan says 'I couldn’t even recognise her'

Vaazhai, directed by Mari Selvaraj, is a children's film with a cast of child actors in leading parts, including Ponvel M and Raghul R. The film also features Kalaiyarasan, Nikhila Vimal, J. Satish Kumar, Dhivya Duraisamy, Janaki, Priyanka Nair, and Nivedita Rajappan.

Theni Eswar handles the film's cinematography, and it was produced by Sajith Sivanandan, Divya Mari Selvaraj, Mari Selvaraj, and Dhilip Subbarayan under the umbrellas of Navvi Studios, Disney+ Hotstar, and Farmer's Master Plan Production. Santhosh Narayanan created the music, while Yugabharathi wrote the words. Kumar Gangappan directed the art, Dhilip Subbarayan choreographed the stunts, and Sandy Master choreographed the dance.







The filmmaker spent a long time developing the film's plot, which is believed to be one of Mari Selvaraj's greatest works. His recent film, Maamannan, was a great hit. Mari Selvaraj directed the political thriller, which starred actor and producer Udayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh in leading parts. According to speculations, Mari Selvaraj's next movie after Vaazhai would involve Dhruv Vikram in a sports drama. Pa Ranjith is producing the film, in which Dhruv will play a kabaddi player.

Latest Videos