Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING! Ayesha Takia's latest look goes viral; fan says 'I couldn’t even recognise her'

    Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia's latest Instagram post has confused fans and followers due to her transformation. Actress looks unrecognisable; take a look

    SHOCKING Ayesha Takia latest look goes viral fan says I couldn't even recognise her RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 2:11 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 2:11 PM IST

    Ayesha Takia rose to prominence after starring in Salman Khan's action thriller Wanted. Although she has been absent from the silver screen for many years, she still has an active social media following, and her admirers enjoy reminiscing about her previous works. However, her newest tweet startled admirers since she appeared 'unrecognisable' in the shot.

    Ayesha Takia recently shared an Instagram snapshot of herself wearing a blue and gold saree with pink cosmetics. The actress left her hair free, and her fringe framed her face nicely. However, numerous followers commented that she appeared "unrecognisable" in her most recent post.

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to host IIFA Awards 2024? Check out event's date, venue and more!

    The image also emerged on Reddit and immediately became popular on the microblogging platform. One person wrote, “No way this Ayesha Takia.” They added, “I know she had done plastic surgery & had also seen her after surgery. But this post of her just randomly popped up on my Instagram discover feed & I couldn’t even recognise her.” Another added, “This is a real photo? How on earth?”

    Fans also said how they loved watching her on screen. One fan wrote, “I remember watching her during my childhood days, I used to love her. Dil Maange More and Tarzan were my favourites.” Another wrote on Instagram, “Lekin Bollywood ki queen thi tum ek time pe.” Another commented, “You were my childhood crush.” One comment read, “Kya aap wahi ho Tarzan The Wonder Car wali cute Ayesha Takia? Itna change kyu kiya?” Another fan wrote, “You are my always favorite❤️.”

    Also Read: Hidden meanings in TVK's flag and anthem: Deep dive into Vijay's political message

    Ayesha Takia has appeared in many popular movies, including Taarzan The Wonder Car, Dil Maange More, Socha Na Tha, Shaadi No 1, Dor, and Pathshaala. Fans always praised her for her beauty and acting skills, but Ayesha disappeared from the film industry suddenly. According to reports, she moved away from the spotlight after getting married. Ayesha tied the knot with entrepreneur Farhan Azmi in 2009, whom she was rumoured to be dating since 2005. Ayesha Takia was only 23 years old when she married Farhan, a restaurateur in Mumbai. The actress welcomed a baby boy in 2013 and named him Mikail.

    Ayesha was last seen in the Hindi-language romantic drama Mod, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The film, which hit theatres on October 14, 2011, also featured Rannvijay Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Tanvi Azmi, and Anant Mahadevan in pivotal roles.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AMMA tight-lipped on Hema Committee report; stance will be taken at executive meeting, says Siddique dmn

    AMMA tight-lipped on Hema Committee report; stance will be taken at executive meeting, says Siddique

    'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' trailer: Uorfi Javed's unscripted original series talks about her reel-real life RKK

    'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' trailer: Uorfi Javed's unscripted original series talks about her reel-real life

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty trains in Kalaripayattu for prequel; check out his latest Instagram post vkp

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty trains in Kalaripayattu for prequel; check out his latest Instagram post

    Exclusive: Parvathy Thiruvothu shares her thoughts on Hema Committee report, speak about denied opportunities dmn

    EXCLUSIVE: Parvathy Thiruvothu shares her thoughts on Hema Committee report, speaks about denied opportunities

    Shah Rukh Khan to host IIFA Awards 2024? Check out event's date, venue and more! RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan to host IIFA Awards 2024? Check out event's date, venue and more!

    Recent Stories

    Reduce blood pressure naturally: 7 tips to improve heart health dmn

    Reduce blood pressure naturally: 7 tips to improve heart health

    Kerala Auto Rickshaw Permit: Weighing the Pros and Cons anr

    Kerala Auto Rickshaw Permit: Weighing the Pros and Cons

    Kharge 'saara Hindustan humare kabze main hoga' claim if Congress wins J&K elections sparks outrage (WATCH) snt

    Kharge's 'saara Hindustan humare kabze main hoga' claim if Congress wins J&K elections sparks outrage (WATCH)

    iQOO Z9s to Vivo T3: Best gaming phones to buy under Rs 20,000 in August gcw

    iQOO Z9s to Vivo T3: Best gaming phones to buy under Rs 20,000 in August

    Stree 2: 6 famous HAUNTED forts of Rajasthan ATG

    Stree 2: 6 famous HAUNTED forts of Rajasthan

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon