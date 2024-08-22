SHOCKING! Ayesha Takia's latest look goes viral; fan says 'I couldn’t even recognise her'

Ayesha Takia rose to prominence after starring in Salman Khan's action thriller Wanted. Although she has been absent from the silver screen for many years, she still has an active social media following, and her admirers enjoy reminiscing about her previous works. However, her newest tweet startled admirers since she appeared 'unrecognisable' in the shot.

Ayesha Takia recently shared an Instagram snapshot of herself wearing a blue and gold saree with pink cosmetics. The actress left her hair free, and her fringe framed her face nicely. However, numerous followers commented that she appeared "unrecognisable" in her most recent post.

The image also emerged on Reddit and immediately became popular on the microblogging platform. One person wrote, “No way this Ayesha Takia.” They added, “I know she had done plastic surgery & had also seen her after surgery. But this post of her just randomly popped up on my Instagram discover feed & I couldn’t even recognise her.” Another added, “This is a real photo? How on earth?”

Fans also said how they loved watching her on screen. One fan wrote, “I remember watching her during my childhood days, I used to love her. Dil Maange More and Tarzan were my favourites.” Another wrote on Instagram, “Lekin Bollywood ki queen thi tum ek time pe.” Another commented, “You were my childhood crush.” One comment read, “Kya aap wahi ho Tarzan The Wonder Car wali cute Ayesha Takia? Itna change kyu kiya?” Another fan wrote, “You are my always favorite❤️.”

Ayesha Takia has appeared in many popular movies, including Taarzan The Wonder Car, Dil Maange More, Socha Na Tha, Shaadi No 1, Dor, and Pathshaala. Fans always praised her for her beauty and acting skills, but Ayesha disappeared from the film industry suddenly. According to reports, she moved away from the spotlight after getting married. Ayesha tied the knot with entrepreneur Farhan Azmi in 2009, whom she was rumoured to be dating since 2005. Ayesha Takia was only 23 years old when she married Farhan, a restaurateur in Mumbai. The actress welcomed a baby boy in 2013 and named him Mikail.

Ayesha was last seen in the Hindi-language romantic drama Mod, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The film, which hit theatres on October 14, 2011, also featured Rannvijay Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Tanvi Azmi, and Anant Mahadevan in pivotal roles.

