    Uttaran actress Sreejita De gets engaged, check mushy photos

    Uttaran actress Sreejita De got engaged to her beau Michael Blohm-Pape on December 21 in Paris. Check all the photos right here. Here's wishing the pair happiness.

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 7:00 PM IST
    Uttaran actress Sreejita De got engaged to her beau Michael Blohm-Pape on December 21 in Paris. The TV star made the announcement on her social media feed and also posted photos with her beau.  She got engaged to her German boyfriend in the most magical manner. There is nothing more adorable than proposing your partner in front of the Eiffel Tower. Indeed! She had a dream proposal. In the photos, she looked very cute and smiled, as she shared the special moment.

    Captioning the photos, she had written, "Just like a dream… My “Cinderella-story” came true! #paris TAKEN… forever and after!  für immer dein @michael_b.p  #foreverlove #youandme #iloveyou #couplegoals #engaged #eiffeltower". Before getting engaged the couple dated for two years. They are often seen sharing romantic photos on social media. In an ETimes interview she had spoken about her relationship and had said that,"Michael is very supportive, motivating and her true friend.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by sreejitaa (@sreejita_de)

    Before getting engaged, the couple dated for 2 years. They are often seen sharing their mushy pictures on social media. In an interview with Etimes TV, Sreejita opened up about her relationship and said, "Michael is very supportive, motivating and my true friend. There are days when because of work pressure or something else you feel down and don’t feel motivated, that time he motivates me so much that I forget my worries".

    On the work front the actress had started her acting debut with Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has also been a  part of many shows like Nazar,Miley Jab Hum Tum, Ladies Special Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi, Piya Rangrezz and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. Here's wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness. Sreejita is known for her acting chops on the small screen and has often mesmerised fans with her brilliant acting chops which is mindblowing.


     

