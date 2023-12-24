Ustad Rashid Khan hospitalized as health condition worsens, here's what happened

Musician Rashid Khan has been suffering from prostate cancer for some time and has even had therapy at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital.

Indian classical musician Rashid Khan was admitted to the hospital in south Kolkata on Saturday as his medical condition worsened. According to sources familiar with the situation, the famed vocalist of the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana has been suffering from prostate cancer for some time and has even had therapy at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. According to reports, he later decided that he wanted to continue his therapy only in Kolkata.

The 55-year-old's health status is severe, albeit there has been no additional deterioration in his medical circumstances. According to sources close to Khan, despite the kio ailment, there was little change in his routine, particularly his daily practice of classical music.

About Rashid Khan

His musical career began when he was 11 years old and was a descendant of the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, which was founded by Mehboob Khan and his son Inyat Hussain Khan. Rashid Khan's fusion and film numbers gained praise, even though he is best known as a classical vocalist.

Rashid Khan's career

Rashid Khan presented his first concert when he was 11 years old, and the following year, in 1978, he appeared at an ITC event in Delhi. Rashid Khan joined the ITC Sangeet Research Academy (SRA) in Calcutta in April 1980, when Nissar Hussain Khan relocated there. He was recognized as a musician (a formal process) at the academy by 1994.