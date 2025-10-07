Urvashi Rautela walked the ramp in a sleeveless white and red bodycon gown. The tight white dress has dramatic red fringe accents and cut-out details along the middle and sides.

Urvashi Rautela consistently captivates audiences with her stylish choices, witty remarks, and social media antics, which keep her in the spotlight. Urvashi's fashion career began at the age of 15, when she had her first significant break at India Fashion Week. She eventually earned the title of Miss Teen India 2009.

Urvashi Rautela at Lakme Fashion Week

As a young model, she was a showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week, Amazon Fashion Week, Bombay Fashion Week, and Dubai Fashion Week. For more than a decade, Urvashi has continued to shine in Bollywood, whether it's through acting, dancing performances, or her regular appearances as a showstopper at premier fashion events.

The upcoming Bombay Times Fashion Week has already seen a slew of celebs walk the runway, including Mouni Roy, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Smriti Irani.

In that one walk, she wasn't just Urvashi Rautela, the actress. She became Urvashi Rautela, India's Angel.

Urvashi quotes - "I feel deeply honored to represent India .Wearing Angel Wings is not just a fashion moment it's a symbol of strength, divinity, and the power of dreams. Being the first Indian Angel makes me proud to carry my country's spirit onto the world stage, proving that Indian beauty, talent, and confidence can truly soar beyond borders. This moment is for every Indian girl who dreams fearlessly and believes in her own wings."

And today, an entire nation stands behind her, wings wide open with pride. 🪽