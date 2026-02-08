European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made a sartorial statement at India's 77th Republic Day parade, wearing a Banarasi brocade bandhgala jacket designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh, a move widely praised as a nod to Indian heritage.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen made a striking sartorial statement at India's 77th Republic Day parade by wearing a Banarasi brocade bandhgala jacket designed by noted Indian designer Rajesh Pratap Singh, drawing attention to India's rich textile heritage. The bandhgala, crafted in a vibrant blend of burgundy and gold, featured clean lines and a regal silhouette and was paired with white trousers, reflecting a seamless blend of tradition and contemporary elegance.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Humble Creator and A Cultural Nod

Talking about the outfit, Rajesh Pratap Singh told ANI, "I don't think so much. I just make things. I'm just a tailor. I just made it."

Expressing happiness over von der Leyen's choice, the descinger said, "I'm glad she chose something out of Indian heritage and a textile which is very close to all of us as Indians. It was done in a studio in Varanasi, and they did a beautiful job. I was just a medium."

Asked about the reaction to the ensemble, Singh said it did not matter much to him and thanked everyone for the appreciation.

By choosing Indian brocade for the Republic Day celebrations, von der Leyen's attire was widely seen as a gesture of cultural respect. The outfit resonated across social media platforms, with many praising her choice as an elegant nod to India's traditional craftsmanship and textile legacy.

FDCI India Men's Weekend 2026 Kicks Off

Meanwhile, Day 1 of FDCI India Men's Weekend 2026 marked a grand opening against the regal backdrop of Jaipur's iconic Diggi Palace, setting a confident and majestic tone for the weekend celebrating the evolving landscape of men's fashion.

With a strong emphasis on craftsmanship, culture, and contemporary design, the opening day showcased how tradition and modernity continue to shape the future of menswear.

Rajesh Pratap Singh's Powerful Finale

At the heart of the showcase was the House of Glenfiddich x Three Sixty Collection, presented as a design-led expression of considered living and enduring craftsmanship.

Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh delivered a powerful closing presentation on Day 1, leaving audiences reflecting on his restrained storytelling of the world's current realities.

With faces hidden, gazes lowered, and a solemn mood, the presentation also carried a strong performative element.

Beyond the garments, Day 1 of FDCI India Men's Weekend 2026 underscored a deeper purpose, positioning the runway as a space for artistic expression, creativity, and storytelling. (ANI)