    Urfi Javed on her love life: “Earlier I was a hopeless romantic, now I am not”, Reason ex-boyfriend?

    Know Urfi Javed’s heartbreak story and how she does not need any serious relationship in her life now. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

    First Published May 14, 2023, 2:52 PM IST

    Urfi Javed is an open book, and she has no filters while speaking. She is always trending because of her bold dressing choices, attracting critique and trolls. Urfi doesn’t hesitate to rant about her messed-up personal life problems.

    The internet sensation Urfi, talked about dealing with heartbreak in relationships in an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as Beer Biceps. Urfi said that she does not want to get into a serious relationship now because of her ex-boyfriend. She said that the guy cheated on her several times. She had tattooed his name, while the guy fooled her saying he tattooed her birth date, which coincided with the guy’s father’s birth date too.

    She also mentioned in the interview, “Earlier I was a hopeless romantic, now I am not.” When Ranveer asked her why, she very cheekily replied, “At that time I did not have money, not I do.”

    It is admirable how she takes on heartbreak in this hilarious manner. Her rant about her bad love life might resonate with many people. Ranveer mentioned in the interview that it was a conversation he will never forget. When he asked to move on to the next question, Urfi, taking a jab at her ex-boyfriend said, “I have moved on.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

    Urfi has no chill and she will not let anyone steal her thunder. She made her TV debut with Sony TV's ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’. She has also been a part of the cast of Star Plus's ‘Chandra Nandini’, ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’. Urfi rose to popularity for her appearance in Big Boss, wearing a dress made of garbage bags.

    Last Updated May 14, 2023, 2:52 PM IST
