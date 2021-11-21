  • Facebook
    Alia Bhatt gets BRUTALLY trolled for her blouse; netizens call her 'fashion disaster of the year'

    First Published Nov 21, 2021, 9:56 AM IST
    Bollywood actress Ali Bhatt donned a neon green lehenga at Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's sangeet ; she got trolled for her blouse; read social media reactions

    Last night at the grand sangeet ceremony of actor Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan, we saw many celebs dressed up in traditional attire. The ceremony was attended by Alia Bhatt, Ali Goni, Raveena Tandon, Bhagyashree, Bhumi Pednekar, Abhimanyu Dassani, Anu Malik, Gulshan Grover, and Krystle D’souza. 

    Alia, Anushka, and her sister Akansha Ranjan’s best friend also performed with the bride squad at the function. Many pictures and videos went viral within a few minutes after uploading by shutterbugs. 

    Alia Bhatt donned a stunning neon lemon-green lehenga for the function and completed her look with heavy jhumkas. She wore a bold lipstick shade. However, the actress added a western look to her traditional attire by opting for a super-crop blouse.

    And social media trolled for her look; one user said, "Fashion disaster of the year award goes to.... MISS ALIA BHATTT🏆" another called Alia Urvi, "She is looking like urfi javed'. likewise, another said, "Urfi javed ko copy karne lage sab ab."

    Another user wrote, "Seriously what kind of fashion is this ? Why is her top so provocative and disoriented ??? These designers are losing their essence and marbles … in the name of fashion they’ve started to ruin lehenga’s and sarees 😑 🤮

    On the work from Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Also Read: Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal Sangeet: Alia Bhatt to Vaani Kapoor, celebs decked up for ceremony
     

