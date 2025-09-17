The pan-Indian film 'Maa Vande,' which tells the life story of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been announced. Starring Unni Mukundan, the film will depict Modi's journey from childhood to becoming a national leader.

A new pan-Indian film is set to bring the life story of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the big screen. Titled Maa Vande, the biographical drama will feature actor Unni Mukundan in the role of Modi. The project is being bankrolled by Veer Reddy M under the banner of Silver Cast Creations.

The makers announced the film on Modi’s birthday, describing it as a tribute to his remarkable journey—from humble beginnings to rising as one of the nation’s most influential leaders. Written and directed by Kranthi Kumar CH, Maa Vande is based on real-life events and aims to capture the personal and political milestones that shaped Modi’s life.

Producers said the film will not only trace his inspirational rise but also shed light on his deep emotional bond with his mother, the late Smt. Heeraben Modi, whom he often described as his guiding force and source of resilience.

Vision to Deliver Unforgettable Experience

Silver Cast Creations revealed that Maa Vande is being crafted with international-standard VFX and the expertise of some of the country’s finest technicians. It will be released in multiple Indian languages as well as in English, with the aim of reaching audiences across the globe. The team emphasized that their vision is to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience that brings to life the inspirational story behind one of India’s most prominent leaders.

Crew

The film boasts a powerhouse technical crew:

Cinematography by K. K. Senthil Kumar (ISC)

Music by Ravi Basrur

Editing by Sreekar Prasad

Production design by Sabu Cyril

Action choreography by King Solomon

Executive producers Gangadhar NS and Vanisree B, along with line producer TVN Rajesh and co-director Narasimha Rao M, are part of the core team. Marketing is being handled by Walls and Trends, while PRO duties are managed by Sabari.