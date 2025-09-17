Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a rally in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, said a new India is fearless of nuclear threats, citing a Jaish-e-Mohammad commander's confession and highlighting India’s swift action during Operation Sindoor.

Addressing a rally in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh on his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday declared that the new India does not fear anyone's nuclear threats, citing a recent video in which a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander tearfully admitted to terror activities.

'New India fearless against terror, nuclear threats'

During the public rally in Dhar district, he said, "Abhi kal hi desh aur duniya ne dekha hai fir ek Pakistani aatanki ne ro ro kar apna haal bataya hai. Ye naya Bharat hai. Ye kisi ki parmanu dhamki se darta nahi hai... Ghar mein ghus ke maarta hai…The nation gives utmost priority to the security of Mother India. Pakistani terrorists removed the Sindoor of our sisters and daughters. We did Operation Sindoor and destroyed terror camps. Our brave armed forces brought Pakistan to its knees within the blink of an eye. Just yesterday, the nation and the world witnessed another Pakistani terrorist tearfully narrate his ordeal. This is a new India. It fears no one's nuclear threats…"

He recalled how Pakistani terrorists had committed atrocities, including forcibly removing sindoor (vermilion) from Indian women and daughters. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, during which several terror camps in Pakistan were destroyed. Modi said this operation was executed swiftly by the Indian armed forces, bringing Pakistan to its knees in the blink of an eye.

PM Modi's appeal about 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the mothers and sisters present, saying, “Today, I have come with a heartfelt request to all of you. I urge every one of you to visit the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Evam Poshan health camps without any hesitation. All medical tests and medicines provided at these camps are completely free of cost. There are no charges involved. Your health is far more important than the state treasury. The Ayushman Bharat Card will support you with further medical treatments, if required. This important health campaign has started today and will continue until Vijaya Dashami on October 2. I request you to take some time out of your busy schedules and prioritise your well-being. When you participate, you can proudly say, 'Aapka beta Dhar aaya tha' because your son came here to care for you and promote your health and well-being.”

PM Modi launches 'Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan', lays foundation for PM MITRA Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the ‘Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ and inaugurated several key development projects in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. He also flagged off the state’s 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah campaign focused on improving nutrition and health outcomes. During his visit, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the PM MITRA Park in Bhainsola village, aimed at boosting the textile industry and creating job opportunities for youth and women.

“On Vishwakarma Jayanti, a major industrial milestone takes shape today with the foundation of India’s largest integrated textile park. This initiative will empower farmers by ensuring fair prices for their produce, strengthen India’s textile sector, and generate employment for thousands of young people,” PM Modi said.

In addition, he inaugurated the ‘Aadi Seva Parv’, promoting welfare activities for tribal communities.

The visit also coincided with celebrations for PM Modi’s 75th birthday, with the BJP conducting a two-week-long Sewa Pakhwada, encouraging citizens to participate in service activities and mark the occasion with community welfare efforts. These efforts reflect the government’s focus on inclusive development, health empowerment, and industrial growth across India.

(With ANI inputs)