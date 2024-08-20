Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Unhone bola...', John Abraham REVEALS that Shah Rukh Khan gifted him THIS for success of 'Pathaan'

    John Abraham’s latest film, Vedaa, delves into the grim realities of caste-based violence and social discrimination, inspired by tragic real-life events. This follows the success of his previous film, Pathaan, where Shah Rukh Khan’s thoughtful gift of a motorcycle left John delighted

    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

    John Abraham's recent film, Pathaan, achieved remarkable success upon its theatrical release. In the movie, John played the antagonist, Jim, opposite Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, with Deepika Padukone also featuring prominently. Following the film's impressive success, a special party was held for the cast and crew. However, John, who is known for his early bedtime, initially planned to skip the celebration. Shah Rukh Khan, understanding John's routine, decided to surprise him with a special gift.

    John Abraham recounted that Shah Rukh Khan insisted he join the success party, noting the film's successful opening. Despite Shah Rukh’s encouragement, John expressed his desire to rest. When Shah Rukh asked him what he wanted, John simply requested a motorcycle. In a generous gesture, Shah Rukh gifted John a motorcycle, which made him very happy.

    Currently, John Abraham is featured in the film Vedaa. The movie, inspired by true and distressing events, explores the harsh realities of caste-based violence and social discrimination. It draws from the tragic stories of Manoj-Babli, who fell victim to a brutal honour killing, and Meenakshi Kumari, who faced severe punishment from a village council. The film focuses on three main characters entangled in the turmoil of societal injustice.

