'I am healthy, happy and alive...', Shreyas Talpade dismisses death news in Instagram post

A false claim about actor Shreyas Talpade's death spread rapidly on social media, causing distress among fans. To address the misinformation, Talpade issued a statement, denouncing the rumor and urging the public to stop spreading such harmful falsehoods

A false post claiming the death of actor Shreyas Talpade circulated rapidly on social media, leaving his fans in shock. The misleading information was widely shared across various platforms. To clarify the situation, the actor released a statement, condemning the trolls responsible for spreading the distressing rumor.

In a detailed Instagram post, Shreyas Talpade assured everyone that he is "alive, happy, and healthy." He expressed gratitude to his friends and well-wishers who reached out after coming across the fake news. Talpade emphasized that while humor has its place, it should not be misused, as it can cause significant harm.

He further explained that what may have begun as a joke by someone has now caused unnecessary worry and has played with the emotions of those who care about him, particularly his family. Talpade highlighted that the false news has increased his young daughter’s anxiety, as she already has concerns about his well-being. He shared that this rumor has only intensified her fears, leading to more questions from her peers and teachers, and stirring up emotions that the family has been trying to manage.

Finally, Shreyas Talpade urged people to stop spreading false information about his death. He requested the trolls to cease their activities, emphasizing that joking at the expense of others' feelings is inappropriate. He expressed that chasing engagement and likes should not come at the cost of others' emotions.

In December 2023, Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital. Reflecting on the incident, the actor described his recovery as a "second chance at life," admitting that his survival was "nothing short of a miracle." Following his recovery, his wife, Deepti, expressed gratitude to the doctors, fans, and well-wishers for their unwavering support during the difficult time.

