Sarnath has been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, making it India's 45th such site. Sumedh Thero of the Mahabodhi Society thanked PM Modi, the Indian government, and UNESCO for recognising the ancient Buddhist site's importance.

Gratitude for Recognition While speaking to ANI, Thero said, "... We extend our gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Government, UNESCO World Heritage Organisation... Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's name and reputation are increasing day by day, and India is in line to become one of the world's economic powers...." Sarnath Becomes India's 45th World Heritage Site Sarnath, was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, making it India's 45th World Heritage Site. The decision was taken during the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea, on Saturday.UNESCO said the site, known as the Ancient Buddhist Site of Sarnath, was added to the list for its cultural and religious importance.The UNESCO recognition comes after Sarnath remained on India's tentative World Heritage list for several years. India had submitted the site to the tentative list in 1998.The newly recognised property includes the architectural and archaeological remains of Sarnath. UNESCO said the site represents more than 2,500 years of Buddhist pilgrimage and carries importance for people around the world.With Sarnath's inclusion, India now has 45 World Heritage Sites, according to UNESCO and the Ministry of Culture. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The inclusion of Sarnath in the UNESCO World Heritage List has brought pride and joy to those associated with the ancient Buddhist site, with Sumedh Thero, former Secretary of the Mahabodhi Society, Sarnath, thanking the Indian government and UNESCO for the recognition.Speaking to ANI, Thero welcomed the decision and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government and UNESCO for recognising the historical and religious importance of Sarnath.While speaking to ANI, Thero said, "... We extend our gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Government, UNESCO World Heritage Organisation... Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's name and reputation are increasing day by day, and India is in line to become one of the world's economic powers...."Sarnath, was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, making it India's 45th World Heritage Site. The decision was taken during the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea, on Saturday.UNESCO said the site, known as the Ancient Buddhist Site of Sarnath, was added to the list for its cultural and religious importance.The UNESCO recognition comes after Sarnath remained on India's tentative World Heritage list for several years. India had submitted the site to the tentative list in 1998.The newly recognised property includes the architectural and archaeological remains of Sarnath. UNESCO said the site represents more than 2,500 years of Buddhist pilgrimage and carries importance for people around the world.With Sarnath's inclusion, India now has 45 World Heritage Sites, according to UNESCO and the Ministry of Culture. (ANI)