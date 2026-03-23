Director Vicky Jewson lauded Uma Thurman's 'unmatched' performance as a villain in 'Pretty Lethal'. At the SXSW premiere, she praised Thurman's ability to bring humour and empathy to the role of a reclusive former ballet prodigy.

Director Vicky Jewson has praised actor Uma Thurman's performance in the upcoming action thriller 'Pretty Lethal', calling her ability to portray a villain "unmatched," according to People.

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Thurman's 'Iconic' Villainy

Speaking at the world premiere of the film during the 2026 SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas, Jewson described Thurman as "an icon" who brings depth and uniqueness to negative roles. "Uma is obviously an icon, and she can play a villain like nobody else can," the director said, according to People.

Plot and Character Details

In 'Pretty Lethal', Thurman essays the role of Devora Kasimer, a reclusive former ballet prodigy who runs a mysterious roadside inn. The story follows five ballerinas whose journey takes a dark turn when they seek shelter at the inn after their bus breaks down.

A Layered Performance

Jewson highlighted Thurman's layered performance, noting that she brings both humour and emotional depth to the character. "She has a wicked sense of humor, and she also brings empathy to the character that allows you to stay with the character when the most absurd stuff happens," she said, adding that the role required exceptional talent, according to People.

The Nutcracker's Influence

The film also draws inspiration from The Nutcracker, which plays a key role in shaping Thurman's character. "It is the performance where Devorah lost her dream, and that informs her character throughout the whole film," Jewson explained, according to People.

Cast and Premiere Date

The film features an ensemble cast including Iris Apatow, Lana Condor, Millicent Simmonds, Avantika and Maddie Ziegler. 'Pretty Lethal' is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 25, according to People. (ANI)