Uma Thurman, known for 'Kill Bill', revealed she dislikes on-screen violence unless it's 'artful.' This perspective influenced her to avoid action roles for nearly two decades before her recent return in films like 'Pretty Lethal'.

A Complex Relationship with On-screen Violence

Actor Uma Thurman has shared that she does not "particularly like violence" despite being widely known for her roles in action-packed films like 'Kill Bill: Volume 1' and 'Kill Bill: Volume 2', according to People. In a recent interview, Thurman offered a candid reflection on her relationship with on-screen violence, saying her personal preferences differ from the genre that defined some of her most iconic performances.

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"I actually don't particularly like violence. Some people really like it; I don't like it," she said, adding, "When I see artful movement, I can enjoy violence and action because I'm blown away by it the way I would be if I saw an extraordinary dance performance," as per the outlet. The actor explained that this perspective influenced her decision to largely stay away from action roles for nearly two decades. She said she developed a personal framework to assess such projects, focusing on whether the violence is "motivated," "beautiful," and "genuinely executed."

Return to the Genre with 'Pretty Lethal'

Thurman recently returned to the genre with Pretty Lethal, a stylised thriller blending ballet and horror. The film also stars Maddie Ziegler, Lana Condor and Iris Apatow, and follows a group of ballerinas stranded at a remote inn that turns into a house of horrors. Thurman plays a former ballerina seeking revenge, who has what she described as "a unique physical disability." Calling the film unconventional, Thurman said, "Not your everyday streaming Amazon premiere movie. I looked at it, and I was like, How are they going to market this? It's girly, and then it's wild. It's gruesome, funny, and powerful. It's so over the top, it's above the top," according to People. She added that working with a younger cast proved to be a meaningful experience. "It really moved me to see them," she said, praising her co-stars' "commitment and passion."

Protecting the 'Kill Bill' Legacy

Thurman also appeared in The Old Guard 2 in 2025 alongside Charlize Theron, marking another return to action films. Speaking earlier on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she said she had avoided taking on multiple action roles after Kill Bill to protect its legacy. "I never really followed Kill Bill up with action because I didn't kind of want to be in a whole bunch of 'B' action movies," she said. "When you do Kill Bill, you never stop hearing about it... so I did other stuff," according to People. (ANI)